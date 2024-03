BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, dragged by information technology stocks ahead of a key US jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.

Indian shares snap winning run on IT slide

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 shed 0.24% to 22,302.70 as of 9:20 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex dropped 0.24% to 73,497.32.