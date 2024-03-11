Xi, Raeesi congratulate Zardari

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations on Sunday to Asif Ali Zardari on his election as Pakistan’s president, state media reported. Reuters.

NNI adds: President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raeesi in a message congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the president of Pakistan.**

President Raeesi expressed hope that during his presidency, the relations between the two countries, having historical, cultural and religious history, will be more developed and deepened than before.

The Iranian President stated, “As always, and especially in the new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”