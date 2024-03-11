AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Xi, Raeesi congratulate Zardari

Reuters | NNI Published March 11, 2024 Updated March 11, 2024 04:55am

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations on Sunday to Asif Ali Zardari on his election as Pakistan’s president, state media reported. Reuters.

NNI adds: President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raeesi in a message congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the president of Pakistan.**

President Raeesi expressed hope that during his presidency, the relations between the two countries, having historical, cultural and religious history, will be more developed and deepened than before.

The Iranian President stated, “As always, and especially in the new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

China Pakistan elections Iran Xi Jinping Asif Ali Zardari Ebrahim Raisi General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

