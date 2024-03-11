AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Pakistan Print 2024-03-11

Gandapur for judicial commission on cipher, vote rigging allegations

NNI Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has demanded constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the cipher case and alleged rigging in recently-held general elections.

Addressing a public rally here, the chief minister alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to oust PTI-led federal government in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder Imran Khan was ousted as the prime minister from office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

“One day all conspirators will be exposed,” CM Gandapur said, demanding Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to form judicial commission on Cipher at the earliest.

“Illegal cases were fabricated against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder while Asif Ali Zardari illegally took away a vehicle from Toshakhan and had been made the President of Pakistan. Unfortunately, Shehbaz Sharif had been doing money-laundering and he was made the prime minister of the country,” he alleged

Referring to alleged rigging in February 8 general elections, Gandapur said that the PTI won the polls as per the Form 45s while demanding a judicial inquiry into “result tempering”.

He also lamented the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of not allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), saying that distributing claimed seats for minorities and women among other political parties was illegal and unconstitutional.

