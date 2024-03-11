AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-11

SCF completes training programme for women cotton farmers

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

HYDERABAD: Women’s participation in income generation is the key to economic empowerment and is pivotal in the nation’s development. At the certification ceremony, the development experts discussed the poverty reduction program for women cotton workers to uplift their economic status by providing them training for small home-based enterprises.

Sindh Community Foundation held this training under the Asia Gender Equality Fund of the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network -AVPN. SCF completed four three-day training programs for 120 women cotton workers on poultry rearing, vegetable and food preservation, and livestock management. SCF trained four batches, each of 30 trainees consisting of 10 women from each batch from 12 villages of district Matiari.

Experts, including Rajkumar, Nalila Khaskheli, Dr. Hira Araeen, and Dr. Sundus Bhutto from the Agriculture Extension Department of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, delivered trainings.

The training covered poultry rearing, poultry and livestock management and healthcare, vaccination, disease control and food and vegetable presentation pickle-making techniques and recipes, introduction to the fermentation and equipment, packaging, value addition, marketing and linkages enterprise development, and financial literacy. The participants were provided with practical demonstrations on both topics and were engaged in practical exercises.

At the certification ceremony, SCF’s head, Javed Hussain, said that women cotton workers experience off-season poverty. To address this, SCF has developed an off-season poverty reduction program through a home-based income generation program for these workers. He also added that SCF will provide them with seed support, connect with market linkages, and mentoring support to start their home-based small businesses. He added that it will positively impact the lives and livelihoods of women cotton workers in dealing with off-season poverty.

He emphasized that the government should support such initiatives by providing seed capital for these women to start their businesses and grow.

The trainers emphasized that women often engaged in home-based food preservation and livestock and poultry-related works, the advanced skills will empower them to earn better livelihoods through home-based small businesses if they have the right information on market linkages and an understanding of market demand and supply nexus.

One of the participants, Naseem, a woman cotton worker from village Hashim Mallah, said that we learned new techniques in poultry and livestock management, and now we will be able to grow our own small business. This will also increase our income and help us to deal with off-season poverty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop Sindh Community Foundation cotton workers Women cotton farmers

Comments

200 characters

SCF completes training programme for women cotton farmers

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

PPP’s Zardari sworn in as 14th President of Pakistan

Xi, Raeesi congratulate Zardari

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

‘Ramazan package’ increased

‘Collecting funds from IESCO accounts’: IHC issues contempt notices to FBR officials

‘FPCCI to take up KP’s energy issues with Centre’

Palestinians: Saudi King urges world community to halt brutal crimes

Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, UAE today

Read more stories