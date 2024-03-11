AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Mar 11, 2024
Pakistan

Pending pension and GP funds paid on Ombudsman’s order

Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

LAHORE: Due to the efforts of the Punjab Ombudsman, the pending dues and of 34 complainants, the pending dues of family pension and GP funds amounting to 25 million 5 lakh, 89 thousands 415 rupees were paid.

According to the details, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (R), Municipal Corporation, Punjab District Account Officer, Secretary Market Committee, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, District Education Authority, Labour Welfare Rawalpindi, Department of Buildings, Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara, Communication And Works and Punjab Government Welfare Fund Board have provided legal relief of over Rs.25,589,415/- to 34 complainants belonging to different districts whose cases were pending due to various reasons.

The cases provided relief to the families of government employees by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab include payment of arrears of family grant of employees, pension dues, arrears of monthly

assistance from Welfare Fund Board.

The citizens belonging to different districts are grateful to the Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd) for taking an effective role in resolving their grievances.

