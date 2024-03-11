AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-11

KPRA organises workshop for officials

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) organized a one-day training workshop on Automated Deduction of KP Sales Tax on Services through the Financial Accounting and Budgeting System (FABS) for the officials of Accountant General of Pakistan (AGP) here in a local hotel on Wednesday.

The workshop was arranged with the financial assistance of the World Bank-funded KPRMP project. Trainers from FABS provided a detailed presentation on the workings of FABS in relation to the automatic deduction of KP Sales Tax on Services through the FABS system. Additionally, a thorough question-and-answer session was conducted during the presentation, where trainers and officials of KPRA addressed the queries of the participants.

Director General (DG) KPRA Miss Fouzia Iqbal in her address thanked officials of the Accountant General of Pakistan, KPRMP, and FABS for making the workshop possible. She shed light on the integration of KP Sales Tax on Services in the FABS system, emphasizing that it marks a significant milestone for KPRA and a memorable day. “It is another step towards the automation of KP Sales Tax on Services. This advancement will eliminate errors, as the tax will be automatically deducted and submitted to KPRA. We anticipate an increase in revenue from the AG office,” she stated.

She also expressed appreciation for the keen interest shown by the Accountant General of Pakistan in the integration process and assured that her team would be available to assist officials from the AG office with any issues related to the system.

Advisor KPRA on Tax Enforcement Fazal Amin Shah in his welcome note at the workshop thanked the officials of AG office for attending the training and showed his hopes for smooth coordination in the future. Shah answered the queries of the participants in detail and assured them to arrange a meeting of KPRA, FABS, and AG Office concerned officers to overcome any shortcomings in the system. “This collaborative effort will contribute to documenting the overall economy, reducing errors, and increasing sales tax on services in KP, facilitating a smoother payment flow to contractors,” he concluded.

