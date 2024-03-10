AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco said on Sunday it boosted its dividends last year despite net...
Reuters Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 01:51pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco said on Sunday it boosted its dividends last year despite net profit falling to $121.3 billion from a record $161.1 billion in 2022 on lower oil prices.

The profit was still the company's second-highest on record, it said.

Aramco boosted total dividends for the year by 30% to $97.8 billion.

Aramco declared a base dividend, paid regardless of results, of $20.3 billion for the fourth quarter, to be paid this quarter.

It approved a $10.8 billion performance-linked dividend, the third such payout. Both dividends were increased from the previous quarter.

The company said capital investments were at $49.7 billion in 2023, including $42.2 billion in organic capital expenditure.

That was up from $38.8 billion in capital investments and $37.6 billion organic capex in 2022.

It forecast capital investments between $48 billion and $58 billion this year, growing until the middle of the decade.

Saudi says 8% Aramco stake transferred to PIF wealth fund portfolio

The Saudi government in late January ordered Aramco to scrap its expansion plan to boost production capacity to 13 million barrels a day (mbpd), returning to the previous 12 mbpd target.

The decision "is expected to reduce capital investment by approximately $40 billion between 2024 and 2028," Aramco said. Its free cash flow fell to $101.2 billion in 2023 from $148.5 billion in 2022.

aramco Saudi Arabia

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

Zardari elected President for second time

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Achakzai congratulates Zardari

PTI cries foul

‘Obligatory’ foreign visits: Cabinet Div authorised to update lists

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

India says Europe trade group commits to $100bn 15-year deal

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

Woman dies in Ukraine's shelling of Russia's Kursk, governor says

Read more stories