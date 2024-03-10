Nawaz congratulates Zardari on becoming President

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif congratulated Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of Pakistan on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif telephoned Asif Zardari to congratulate him on his election as the President for the second time.

PML-N sources said that the two leaders also agreed to continue joint efforts for addressing the challenges being faced by the country. They said that the two leaders will also meet today to discuss the prevailing political situation of the country.

