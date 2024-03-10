Tahir Farooq assumes office as DG LDA

LAHORE: New Lahore Development Authority Director General Tahir Farooq took charge of his post on Saturday.

Farooq is a Grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and belongs to the 38th Command; he previously held positions of Deputy Commissioner in various districts.

On the first day in the office, he held an introductory meeting with the LDA officers and said that serving citizens is the top priority and there will be no compromise on service delivery. â€œAs per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we will take measures to serve the people in the provincial capital and the officers will ensure punctuality and discipline. Open door policy will be adopted to solve the problems of the citizens,â€ he added.

On this occasion, LDA Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed, Additional DGUP Khalid Gurayah, Additional DG Kuchiabadiz Akbar Nakai, Director Admin, Chief Town Planner One, Chief Town Planner II, Chief Metropolitan Planner, Director One Window, Director Finance and other officers were present.

