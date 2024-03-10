Kyrgyzstan seeks increased bilateral cooperation

LAHORE: Ambassador Ullanbek Totuiaev of Kyrgyzstan highlighted the profound historical, religious, and cultural bonds between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, emphasizing vast potential for bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ambassador Totuiaev underscored the importance of prioritizing trade, economic relations, and investment for the mutual benefit of both nations.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar extended a warm welcome to the Ambassador, alongside Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, former SVPs Kashif Younas Meher, Amjad Ali Jawa, and other distinguished members. Ambassador Totuiaev announced the appointment of former LCCI SVP Kashif Younis Meher as the honorary Consul General of Kyrgyzstan and hailed the establishment of the Kyrgyz Trade House in Lahore as positive steps towards enhancing bilateral relations.

Highlighting Kyrgyzstan’s favorable investment climate and liberal laws, Ambassador Totuiaev emphasized ongoing efforts to elevate economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan. He noted the instrumental role of joint business forums in fostering collaboration and announced plans for further forums in the upcoming year to facilitate the participation of major companies.

The Ambassador discussed various sectors of interest, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and textiles from Pakistan, while acknowledging challenges such as price competitiveness with other markets. He emphasized discussions on expanding pharmaceutical exports to Eurasia amidst disruptions in traditional supply chains due to conflicts in neighboring regions.

Addressing logistical challenges, Ambassador Totuiaev highlighted the significance of the quadrilateral trade transit agreement among Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. He commended initiatives like the NLC-operated route through Karakoram, reducing transit time significantly.

Moreover, Ambassador Totuiaev celebrated the ongoing establishment of railway connections between China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, welcoming Pakistan’s involvement through Afghanistan in this project. He also acknowledged the significant presence of 12,000 Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan, contributing positively to cultural exchanges.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar emphasized the longstanding diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan since 1992, citing memberships in international organizations like OIC, SCO, and ECO. He highlighted the increase in Pakistan’s exports to Kyrgyzstan and underscored the potential for Pakistani products in various sectors.

Anwar emphasized the need for joint ventures in tourism, logistics, information technology, and e-commerce, as well as cooperation in the education sector. He called for exploiting the untapped potential of trade in Central Asian Republics and leveraging CPEC for better connectivity.

Furthermore, Anwar discussed the outcomes of the 4th Session of Kyrgyz-Pakistan Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, stressing the importance of improving connectivity and early completion of the CASA-1000 project.

Anwar called for a robust Plan of Action to address trade barriers and finalize the Transit Trade Agreement, urging collaboration between embassies and chambers to enhance bilateral trade relations. He highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council and encouraged investors from Kyrgyzstan to explore joint ventures.

In conclusion, Anwar proposed increasing the frequency of direct flights, organizing trade delegations, and holding single-country exhibitions to open new avenues for enhancing mutual trade relations. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry looks forward to further strengthening the ties between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan through continued collaboration and mutual cooperation.

