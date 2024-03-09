Saylani founder says IMF loan death warrant for country

KARACHI: Founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq Qadri, has said that Pakistan's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is like a death warrant as it should be rescinded at once to ensure the survival of middle-income people who don't seek support from anyone due to their self-esteem.

The Saylani Trust's founder was speaking at a dinner reception held for the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Farrukh Rehman, and other ICAP members.

He feared that incidents of arson and looting, as commonly seen in famine-stricken backward African countries, could happen in Pakistan if these free meal services were not available to serve hundreds of thousands of deprived people.

He told the audience that Saylani's charitable work had been continuing in 63 different sections of life.

The ICAP President said on the occasion that he had been fully aware of the Saylani's charitable work for long.

He appreciated that Saylani's welfare activities cover a vast number of areas from meal service to conducting professional courses for deserving students through its School of Business and Islamic Leadership.

He advised Saylani to launch a programme to produce technicians in the field of accountancy as such professionals were required all over the world who could manage accounts on a scientific and professional basis.

K-Electric CEO, Monis Abdullah Alvi, said the free meal services of Saylani and other dedicated charities had been a lot to further the cause of poverty alleviation in society.

He suggested that a comprehensive programme had to be launched for the uplift and rehabilitation of the downtrodden people in the country.

K-Electric CFO and member of Saylani Managing Committee, Aamir Ghaziani, appreciated Saylani's welfare works in different spheres of life.

Senior financial analyst, Ashfaq Tola, offered the fullest assistance to Saylani for its data analytics training programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024