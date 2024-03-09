Gold prices surge, silver firm

KARACHI: Gold on Friday maintained its price surge on the local market but silver was firm, traders said Gold was traded for Rs228600 per tola and Rs195988 per 10 grams after its price saw an increase of Rs450 and Rs386, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2180 per ounce with a $20 premium by the domestic market for the bullion trade.

Silver prices stood firm at Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams with a global market value standing at $24.50 per ounce, traders said.

