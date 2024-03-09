AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
POF Tennis Tournament: Top seed Aqeel Khan defeats Hamza

Published 09 Mar, 2024

WAH CANTT: Fourth Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament is being played at POF Tennis Complex.

On the fourth day of the tournament, in Men’s Single Category top seed Aqeel Khan defeated Hamza Roman with 6-0, 6-1. M Shoaib beat Barkat Ullah with 6-3, 6-2. Yousaf Khalil beat Muzammil Murtaza with 6-2, 6-1. M Abid beat Abdullah Adnan with 6-1, 6-1.

In Boys under 18 category M Faizan defeated Ehsan Bari with 4-1, 4-1. Hamza Roman beat M -Salar with 6-4, 7-5. In the girls Under 18 category, Soha Ali beat Sheeza Sajid with 0-6, 6-2, 6-4. Lalarukh Sajid defeated Mahrukh Sajid with 6-4, 7-6(4).

The tournament is being organized under the auspices of POF Sports Control Board and Pakistan Tennis Federation. Top-ranking male/female players are participating in contests during the tournament. Semi-Finals & Finals will be played on 8th & 9th March 2024 respectively.

