Dr. Tanzeem Fatima (Pharm-D) Dow University of Health Sciences, (DUHS) Former Pharmacy Incharge, Hussain Lakhani Hospital

Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

Pharmacist are the bridge between us and our physicians, providing with critical insights about the medicines that we consume. What truly makes a pharmacist stand out is their dedication. Despite the long hours and endless array of medicines they deal with daily, they never fail to greet us with a warm smile.

According to data from the World Health Organisation, women make up around 60-70% of all pharmacist globally which is highly commendable. I always motivate all women around to identify your strengths and areas of interest. Learn more about your talents by devoting some time to them. This may help you decide on a pharmacy career path that you will find most fulfilling and intriguing.

Bridging the gaps in women's empowerment in Pakistan requires collective efforts in financial inclusion, employment opportunities, education and entrepreneurship.

Together, we can pave the way for a prosperous future by ensuring women's full participation and empowerment in all spheres of life.

"Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress"

