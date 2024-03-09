AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
Erdogan says Turkey ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit after meeting Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2024 12:29am

ANKARA: Turkey is ready to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday after talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Istanbul, and added Ankara supported Kyiv’s territorial integrity.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Zelenskiy, Erdogan said he had discussed developments concerning the war in detail, as well as navigational security in the Black Sea, including the defunct grain deal.

Russia’s war in Ukraine ‘ignores will of global majority’: Kuleba

He also said Turkey would strongly contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine once the war ends.

