4 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 08 Mar, 2024 07:17pm

Security forces on Friday killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and the terrorists.

“As a result, four terrorists were sent to hell including a suicide bomber,” the ISPR said, adding the “terrorist’s hideouts were also busted during the operation.”

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to proactive response by the security forces.” the ISPR said.

The statement said that arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

According to the ISPR, a sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

The development comes a day after the security forces killed two terrorists in separate IBOs in Khyber and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Khyber district, during which terrorist ring leader Shamrooz also known as Sheenay, was neutralized.

In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, terrorist Mansoor was killed, the ISPR said.

