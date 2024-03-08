AIRLINK 60.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.96%)
Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan, says COAS Munir

  • ISPR statement says army chief briefed on the security situation in Balochistan
BR Web Desk Published 08 Mar, 2024 02:50pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Friday that “success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan”, adding that Pakistan Army will continue development and relief activities in the province in collaboration with the concerned civil departments.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said that the army chief visited Awaran district of Balochistan and was briefed on the security situation and efforts being undertaken by Pakistan Army in the socio-economic development and agriculture potential of the province.

Security forces kill wanted terrorist in Balochistan: ISPR

“COAS interacted with the local elders, farmers and families of Shuhada and assured them of the Army’s unstinting support for their security and welfare, while paying rich tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the Shuhada,” the press release said.

The army chief also interacted with the notables and farmers of Awaran and emphasized the importance of agriculture and Army’s commitment to the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI).

“COAS said that farmers will be provided with all kinds of agricultural facilities, including the provision of easy agricultural loans, seeds, fertilisers, solar tube wells and guidance by agriculture experts, so that they can cultivate their lands and become partners in the progress and development of Pakistan.”

Moreover, later on his visit, the COAS inaugurated Cadet College Awaran and interacted with faculty members and students.

Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

He appreciated the establishment of another Cadet College in Balochistan and reiterated his commitment that the Army will continue development and relief activities in Balochistan in collaboration with the concerned civil departments.

“Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan. People of Pakistan are proud of the brave people of Balochistan who have stood tall against all odds. Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to render their services in support of the people of Balochistan for peace and prosperity,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

