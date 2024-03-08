AIRLINK 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.67%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.33%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
HBL 115.44 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.51%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.96%)
KOSM 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.63%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
OGDC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 115.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.54%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.99%)
SEARL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
SNGP 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.79%)
SSGC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
TELE 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (9.37%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
TRG 72.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.76%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.78%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 20.9 (0.31%)
BR30 23,025 Increased By 100.6 (0.44%)
KSE100 65,901 Increased By 298 (0.45%)
KSE30 22,083 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.14%)
Gold poised for best week in 5 months as Powell hints at rate cuts

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 10:18am

Gold prices on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly jump in five months, hovering near a record peak, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments reinforced investor hopes for a first US rate cut in June.

Gold flirts with record highs

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was steady at $2,159.49 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT, hovering around a record peak of $2,164.09 hit in the previous session.

  • Spot prices have gained more than 3.5% so far this week, on track to log their biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-October, the week when the Israel-Hamas conflict first escalated. This will also be bullion’s third straight weekly climb, if gains hold.

  • US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,166.70. * Powell said the US central bank was “not far” from gaining the confidence it needs in falling inflation to begin cutting interest rates, which are likely to happen in the coming months.

  • The European Central Bank kept borrowing costs steady at record highs on Thursday while cautiously laying the ground to lower them later this year, saying it had made good progress in bringing down inflation.

  • Money market pricing shows traders are pricing in 92 basis points (bps) rate cuts by the Fed, and 97 bps rate cuts by the ECB this year, as per LSEG’s interest rate probability app.

  • Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

  • Global stock indexes also rallied to record highs on Thursday, while government bond yields fell. * Investors will be watching out for a key US non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT.

  • The dollar headed for its sharpest weekly drop of the year, while the yen gained on mounting speculation of a rate rise in Japan.

  • A softer dollar makes bullion less expensive for other currency holders.

  • Spot platinum fell 0.2% to $917.25 per ounce, palladium rose 0.4% to $1,037.82 and silver climbed 0.1% to $24.34. All three metals were poised for a weekly gain.

