AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-08

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken major steps to improve the rehabilitation process for distressed entities and offering greater opportunities for companies to restructure and restore profitability.

The SECP under the auspices of the federal government, has notified amendments to the Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules, 2019.

The subject Rules have been amended in consultations with the State Bank of Pakistan, International Finance Corporation and public at large.

Manipulation of stock prices: SECP files criminal cases against individuals

The amendments made in light of promulgation of the Corporate Restructuring Companies Act, 2021, are aimed at fostering conducive environment for Corporate Restructuring Companies (CRCs).

Corporate Restructuring companies specialize in acquiring nonperforming assets (NPA) from distressed financial institutions, leveraging their expertise to efficiently manage and recover these NPA assets. The CRC sector is key in minimizing stressed assets in the banking sector through market-led solutions, easing balance sheet burdens and enhancing economic stability.

Major provisions of the amendments include the establishment of trusts, comprehensive procedures for liquidation of trusts by CRCs, provisions pertaining to the Corporate Restructuring Board (CRB), encompassing its composition, processing/approval of Schemes being presented by CRCs, appointment matters, governance, code of conduct, functions and budgetary allocation for operational efficacy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the subject amendments related to Trust liquidation enable CRCs to efficiently acquire non-performing assets (NPAs) from financial institutions and facilitating funding for such acquisitions by segregating risks and rewards, thereby ensuring appropriate compensation for investors while offering the potential for substantial returns.

Simultaneously, the CRB amendments aim to simplify the regulatory approval process for the Scheme for arrangement. In essence, the notified amendments are poised to notably improve the rehabilitation process for distressed entities, offering greater opportunities for companies to restructure and restore profitability, ultimately fostering enhanced economic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Corporate Restructuring

Comments

200 characters

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Sri Lanka ex-leader claims ousted over China investments

Zardari will become President: PM

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Inclusion of hybrid energy project in IGCEP: OEL seeks PD’s support

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Moody’s changes outlook on banking to stable from negative

UK should first listen to voice of its own citizens: FO

FBR officers asked to dispose of deferred ST refunds by June 1

Read more stories