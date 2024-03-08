Industries, CNG stations in Sindh: SSGC announces 48-hour gas holiday

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 48-hour gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00am on Saturday, March 09, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday (March 11, 2024).

“Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system,” SSGC said on Friday.

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved Sectoral Priority Order, in force for gas load management, all Industries including their Power Generation Units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain closed for forty-eight (48) hours from 08:00am on Saturday, March 09, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, March 11, 2024.

