‘MIT-LCE Global Entrepreneurship Conference’ held at LUMS

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Centre for Entrepreneurship (LCE), in collaboration with the IDEA Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the non-profit Umeed, successfully organized a three-day global event from March 4–6, 2024. The MIT-LCE Global Entrepreneurship Conference at LUMS brought together a diverse community comprising entrepreneurs, academics, students, investors, and influential figures.

Dr Tariq Jadoon, Provost of LUMS, warmly welcomed the esteemed guests, emphasizing the significance of the conference as a platform for learning, sharing ideas, and experiences. He expressed gratitude towards the US colleagues for sharing their insights on entrepreneurial ventures and value creation through innovative ideas.

The event commenced with opening remarks from distinguished guests, including Ms Dina H Sherif, Executive Director of the Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship at MIT; Ms Georgia Perakis, Interim John C Head III Dean; and Ms Johanna Hising DiFabio, Assistant Dean of Executive Degree Programs at MIT Sloan School of Management.

The Conference featured sessions by notable speakers such as Hassan Ajwad Abbas, Vice President of Global CU Programme Management at Ericsson and CEO of Umeed; Roberto M Fernandez, Professor of Organisation Studies at MIT Sloan School of Management; Humberto Lopez-Mata, Director of International and Regulatory Affairs at Delta Air Lines; Ms Aiman Khan, Senior Programme Manager at Bruce Power; Daniel Dart, Seed Investor and General Partner at Rock Yard Ventures; Thomas Westerling-Bui, Chief Commercial Officer at Aiforia AI Solutions & Strategy; and Ms Humaira Shaikh, Senior Manager of Branded Channels Retail Product Development at LEGO Group.

Ms DiFabio praised the MIT Executive MBA team in Pakistan for their dedication to driving positive change and crafting innovative solutions, particularly for underprivileged communities in Pakistan.

Ms Dina H Sherif highlighted the potential of entrepreneurship and innovation in fostering prosperity, job creation, and sustainable wealth, stressing the importance of equitable growth.

The sessions delved into various topics, including the concept and scope of IDEA-Lab Pakistan, idea generation, global strategy considerations, the renewable energy revolution, cultural dynamics, pitching strategies, AI insights, and the intersection of innovation with market needs.

Hassan Ajwad Abbas expressed optimism about the conference’s impact and Umeed’s future endeavours, envisioning a lasting partnership with MIT to promote deep tech innovation in Pakistan.

The conference also held significance for the Tabeer Project, a capacity-building initiative by LCE and the US Department of State, which provided a unique training and networking opportunity for Business Incubation Centres (BICs) across universities in Punjab, Pakistan.

In conclusion, Prof Nauman Zaffar, Director of LCE, expressed satisfaction with the conference’s outcomes, highlighting its role in establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial network for collaborative learning and capacity-building with both local and international partners.

LUMS LCE Global Entrepreneurship Conference

