‘Women’s Day’ will be marked today

LAHORE: With the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, the International Women’s Day is being marked here like other parts of the globe today, in a bid to raise awareness against gender bias and take action for equality besides ensuring equal opportunities for women in education, health and jobs.

To mark the day, events have been planned by different organisations to raise voice for women development, as inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and conducive environment to women.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that the Punjab government, on the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is set to launch “Never Again” app aimed at enhancing women’s safety.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the first woman Chief Minister in the country’s history, is said to be deeply committed to ensuring the protection and rights of women.

Azma Bukhari elaborated on the Chief Minister’s dedication to women’s safety, stating that the “Never Again” app would be a crucial tool in monitoring and addressing women’s rights and security concerns.

Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Fauzia Waqar paid tribute to unwavering commitment of Pakistani women and expressed her firm believe that their success is integral to the progress of our nation.

She said, “We are proud of our talented and passionate Pakistani women and we will continue to provide a safest environment to women in society.”

In an interview, Fauzia Waqar said the government was ensuring equal participation of women in all policy matters like human rights, climate change, social protection, education, health and social security. “We are immensely proud of our Pakistani women, who have consistently demonstrated their dedication, leadership and commitment to shaping a brighter future for our society, she said, adding: “We stand united in our efforts to empowering women and promote collaboration, as we believe that their success is integral to the progress of our nation.”

The Lahore General Hospital under the leadership of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar led a walk on the eve of women’s day.

While addressing the participants of walk, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that we have to give women a legitimate place in every field so that they can ensure comprehensive and long-lasting development and prosperity together with men.

He further said that half of Pakistan’s population consists of women who are equally talented and courageous to work alongside men in every field. In the economic development of the country role of women has been always equal to that of men for stability and giving it a dignified place in the world, he said.

He said that special attention should be given to the education and health of women in Pakistan and the working women doctors, nurses, teachers of Pakistan should play their positive role in materializing the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Moreover, with the support of the Department of Population Welfare Punjab and Health Department TCI Green Star, various events are being organized throughout Punjab in connection with International Women’s Day. The events including seminars, awareness walks, family health fairs and various competitions are being organized in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Khanewal. The biggest event is planned in Lahore’s Jilani Park. A family health fair has been organized in which the public will be informed about family planning and the provision of facilities, while various information competitions are also being organized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024