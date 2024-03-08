AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
Global patent filings fall for first time in over a decade: UN

AFP Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

GENEVA: International patent filings declined last year for the first time in 14 years due to higher interest rates and economic uncertainty, the UN said Thursday, with India among the few countries bucking the trend.

A total of 272,600 international patents were filed in 2023, marking a 1.8-percent decline from a year earlier, the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) said in its annual overview.

“We believe that this reflects the currently adverse environment for innovation and entrepreneurial activity,” WIPO’s chief economist Carsten Fink told reporters in Geneva.

Economic uncertainties and especially higher interest rates last year were seen as key reasons for the decline.

However, Fink stressed, the decline should be seen as “a cyclical phenomenon”.

“We think that IP filings will pick up again once the external environment improves.”

WIPO Director-General Daren Tang agreed, insisting in a statement that likely declining inflation rates could provide more business confidence and innovation investments, “setting the stage for a recovery in international IP filings later this year”.

“Despite these shorter-term dips, longer-term trends show IP use rising steadily in an increasingly global, digitalised economy and spreading across the globe as economies around the world develop,” he added.

WIPO’s complex system of registering international patents involves multiple categories, including global trademarks and design filing systems.

In the main category, the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), China continued to top the rankings, with 69,610 filings, slipping 0.6 percent from 2022.

