Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (March 07, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Ship.Corpt 06-03-2024 OP-2 Oriental Load East Wind Shipping Viola Chemical Company 07-03-2024 OP-3 M.t Disc Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Ship.Corpt 06-03-2024 B-1 Lila Disc East Wind Confidence Chemical Shipping 05-03-2024 Company B-3/B-2 Coral Load Crystal Sea 05-03-2024 Island Clinkers Services B-5 Great Disc Wheat North Star 19-02-2024 Spring in Bulk International B-6/B-7 Wan D/L Riazeda 05-03-2024 Hai 721 Container B-10 B-11 Alora Disc Wheat Ocean 05-02-2024 in Bulk Services B-12/B-11 Morning Disc Wheat Ocean 28-02-2024 in Bulk Services B-13/B-14 Ksl Load Ocean 23-02-2024 Qingyang Clinkers Services B-15/B-14 Grammy Disc Seahawks Asia 06-03-2024 Brave General Global Cargo B-16/B-17 Ince Ege Disc Disc 29-02-2024 Wheat General Cargo Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load General N.S Shipping 03-02-2024 Cargo Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 18-02-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-18 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-25 African Disc Sea Trade 02-03-2024 Owl Lentils Shipping B-26/B-27 Ym D/L In Shipping 06-03-2024 Excellence Container Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Api Bhum Disc Load United Marine 06-03-2024 Container Agencies 05-03-2024 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Pacific 06-03-2024 D/5000 Alpine Marine Horizon II Chemical Services M.T Shalamar 07-03-2024 D/72169 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping M.T Lahore 07-03-2024 D/72300 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Cap Andreas 07-03-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Pakistan Colombo 07-03-2024 D/L Container Pak Lloyd Express Pakistan Ever Uranus 07-03-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Eternity C 07-03-2024 D/16031 Sea Trade Chickpeas Shipping Xin Pu Dong 07-03-2024 D/L container Cosco Shipping Line Pak X-Press 08-03-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Pisces Shipping Xin Beijing 08-03-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Carina 07-03-2024 Clinkers - Nh Erle 07-03-2024 Tanker - Msc Laurence 07-03-2024 Container Ship - Xt Dolphin 07-03-2024 Tanker - Poavosa Wisdom 07-03-2024 Fertilizer - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Blue Cecil Corn Alpine Feb. 28th, 2024 MW-2 Evriali Wheat Unicorn Mar. 01st, 2024 Group MW-4 San Coal Ocean Mar. 06th, 2024 Nicolas World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Huang Palm oil Alpine Mar. 06th, 2024 Shan-16 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Mar. 06th, 2024 Spring-III ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Torm Gas oil Alpine Mar. 05th, 2024 Integrity ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Cetus Wheat Alpine Mar. 06th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Lusail LNG GSA Mar. 06th, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Cap Andreas Container GAC Mar. 07th, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Spring-III Container MSC PAK Mar. 07th, 2024 Blue Cecil Corn Alpine -do- Torm Integrity Gas oil Alpine -do ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bitumen Kosei Bitumen Trans Marine Mar. 07th, 2024 Fame Soya-bean Ocean Service Waiting for berths Seed Eagle Rice East Wind -do- Crested Eagle Steel coil GAC -do- Crater Wheat Alpine -do- Melody Rice Star Shipping -do- Ardmore Cherokee Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Seaspan Ganges Container In-cape Shipping Mar. 07th, 2024 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024