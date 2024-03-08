KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (March 07, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.t Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Ship.Corpt 06-03-2024
OP-2 Oriental Load East Wind Shipping
Viola Chemical Company 07-03-2024
OP-3 M.t Disc Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Ship.Corpt 06-03-2024
B-1 Lila Disc East Wind
Confidence Chemical Shipping 05-03-2024
Company
B-3/B-2 Coral Load Crystal Sea 05-03-2024
Island Clinkers Services
B-5 Great Disc Wheat North Star 19-02-2024
Spring in Bulk International
B-6/B-7 Wan D/L Riazeda 05-03-2024
Hai 721 Container
B-10 B-11 Alora Disc Wheat Ocean 05-02-2024
in Bulk Services
B-12/B-11 Morning Disc Wheat Ocean 28-02-2024
in Bulk Services
B-13/B-14 Ksl Load Ocean 23-02-2024
Qingyang Clinkers Services
B-15/B-14 Grammy Disc Seahawks Asia 06-03-2024
Brave General Global
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Ince Ege Disc Disc 29-02-2024
Wheat General Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load General N.S Shipping 03-02-2024
Cargo
Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 18-02-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-18 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-25 African Disc Sea Trade 02-03-2024
Owl Lentils Shipping
B-26/B-27 Ym D/L In Shipping 06-03-2024
Excellence Container Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Api Bhum Disc Load United Marine 06-03-2024
Container Agencies 05-03-2024
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Pacific 06-03-2024 D/5000 Alpine Marine
Horizon II Chemical Services
M.T Shalamar 07-03-2024 D/72169 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping
M.T Lahore 07-03-2024 D/72300 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping
Cap Andreas 07-03-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Pakistan
Colombo 07-03-2024 D/L Container Pak Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Ever Uranus 07-03-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Eternity C 07-03-2024 D/16031 Sea Trade
Chickpeas Shipping
Xin Pu Dong 07-03-2024 D/L container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
X-Press 08-03-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Pisces Shipping
Xin Beijing 08-03-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Carina 07-03-2024 Clinkers -
Nh Erle 07-03-2024 Tanker -
Msc Laurence 07-03-2024 Container Ship -
Xt Dolphin 07-03-2024 Tanker -
Poavosa
Wisdom 07-03-2024 Fertilizer -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Blue Cecil Corn Alpine Feb. 28th, 2024
MW-2 Evriali Wheat Unicorn Mar. 01st, 2024
Group
MW-4 San Coal Ocean Mar. 06th, 2024
Nicolas World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Huang Palm oil Alpine Mar. 06th, 2024
Shan-16
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Mar. 06th, 2024
Spring-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Torm Gas oil Alpine Mar. 05th, 2024
Integrity
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Cetus Wheat Alpine Mar. 06th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Lusail LNG GSA Mar. 06th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Cap Andreas Container GAC Mar. 07th, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Spring-III Container MSC PAK Mar. 07th, 2024
Blue Cecil Corn Alpine -do-
Torm Integrity Gas oil Alpine -do
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bitumen Kosei Bitumen Trans Marine Mar. 07th, 2024
Fame Soya-bean Ocean Service Waiting for berths
Seed
Eagle Rice East Wind -do-
Crested
Eagle Steel coil GAC -do-
Crater Wheat Alpine -do-
Melody Rice Star Shipping -do-
Ardmore
Cherokee Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Ganges Container In-cape Shipping Mar. 07th, 2024
=============================================================================
