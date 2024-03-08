AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (March 07, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Ship.Corpt         06-03-2024
OP-2              Oriental       Load           East Wind Shipping
                  Viola          Chemical       Company            07-03-2024
OP-3              M.t            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Oil            Ship.Corpt         06-03-2024
B-1               Lila           Disc           East Wind
                  Confidence     Chemical       Shipping           05-03-2024
                                                Company
B-3/B-2           Coral          Load           Crystal Sea        05-03-2024
                  Island         Clinkers       Services
B-5               Great          Disc Wheat     North Star         19-02-2024
                  Spring         in Bulk        International
B-6/B-7           Wan            D/L            Riazeda            05-03-2024
                  Hai 721        Container
B-10 B-11         Alora          Disc Wheat     Ocean              05-02-2024
                                 in Bulk        Services
B-12/B-11         Morning        Disc Wheat     Ocean              28-02-2024
                                 in Bulk        Services
B-13/B-14         Ksl            Load           Ocean              23-02-2024
                  Qingyang       Clinkers       Services
B-15/B-14         Grammy         Disc           Seahawks Asia      06-03-2024
                  Brave          General        Global
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Ince Ege       Disc           Disc               29-02-2024
                                 Wheat          General Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load General   N.S Shipping       03-02-2024
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       18-02-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-18              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-25              African        Disc           Sea Trade          02-03-2024
                  Owl            Lentils        Shipping
B-26/B-27         Ym             D/L            In Shipping        06-03-2024
                  Excellence     Container      Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Api Bhum       Disc Load      United Marine      06-03-2024
                                 Container      Agencies           05-03-2024
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Pacific           06-03-2024     D/5000                         Alpine Marine
Horizon II                       Chemical                            Services
M.T Shalamar      07-03-2024     D/72169                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                           Shipping
M.T Lahore        07-03-2024     D/72300                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                           Shipping
Cap Andreas       07-03-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                                     Pakistan
Colombo           07-03-2024     D/L Container                      Pak Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Ever Uranus       07-03-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Eternity C        07-03-2024     D/16031                            Sea Trade
                                 Chickpeas                           Shipping
Xin Pu Dong       07-03-2024     D/L container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
X-Press           08-03-2024     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Pisces                                                               Shipping
Xin Beijing       08-03-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Carina            07-03-2024     Clinkers                                   -
Nh Erle           07-03-2024     Tanker                                     -
Msc Laurence      07-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
Xt Dolphin        07-03-2024     Tanker                                     -
Poavosa
Wisdom            07-03-2024     Fertilizer                                 -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Blue Cecil     Corn           Alpine        Feb. 28th, 2024
MW-2              Evriali        Wheat          Unicorn       Mar. 01st, 2024
                                                Group
MW-4              San            Coal           Ocean         Mar. 06th, 2024
                  Nicolas                       World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Huang          Palm oil       Alpine        Mar. 06th, 2024
                  Shan-16
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK       Mar. 06th, 2024
                  Spring-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Torm           Gas oil        Alpine        Mar. 05th, 2024
                  Integrity
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Cetus          Wheat          Alpine        Mar. 06th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Lusail         LNG            GSA           Mar. 06th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Cap Andreas       Container      GAC                          Mar. 07th, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Spring-III    Container      MSC PAK                      Mar. 07th, 2024
Blue Cecil        Corn           Alpine                                  -do-
Torm Integrity    Gas oil        Alpine                                   -do
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bitumen Kosei     Bitumen        Trans Marine                 Mar. 07th, 2024
Fame              Soya-bean      Ocean Service             Waiting for berths
                  Seed
Eagle             Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Crested
Eagle             Steel coil     GAC                                     -do-
Crater            Wheat          Alpine                                  -do-
Melody            Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Ardmore
Cherokee          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Ganges            Container      In-cape Shipping             Mar. 07th, 2024
=============================================================================

