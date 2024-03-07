AIRLINK 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.59%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.98%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.79%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 114.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.06%)
HUBC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.45%)
OGDC 130.37 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.49%)
PAEL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.39%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.96%)
PRL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 51.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
SNGP 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.98%)
SSGC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.31%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.84%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 6,727 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.58%)
BR30 22,850 Increased By 32.6 (0.14%)
KSE100 65,408 Decreased By -248.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -177.9 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Low-end internet auctions upend art market: sector-tracker

AFP Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 02:00pm
A work by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso titled ’Girl Before a Mirror ’(1932).
A work by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso titled ’Girl Before a Mirror ’(1932).

PARIS: A boom in internet sales has boosted the lower end of the art market and could ultimately doom showroom auctions, said the boss of sector-tracker Artprice, which published its annual report Wednesday.

Artprice, a market analysis firm, said there were fewer blockbuster auctions in 2023 compared with the previous year, and the overall turnover of $14.9 billion was down 14 percent.

But the number of overall transactions hit a record high of 763,000, with “an explosion” at the lower end of the spectrum where there were 423,000 sales of art for under $1,000.

Staff members pose with a painting entitled ‘Homme a la pipe’ by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso during a photocall ahead of the Modern &amp; Contemporary art auction at Sotheby’s auction house, in central London, on February 28, 2024. The work is estimated realise USD 10 million dollars. The auction is set to take place on March 6 and 7, 2024. Photo: AFP
Staff members pose with a painting entitled ‘Homme a la pipe’ by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso during a photocall ahead of the Modern & Contemporary art auction at Sotheby’s auction house, in central London, on February 28, 2024. The work is estimated realise USD 10 million dollars. The auction is set to take place on March 6 and 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

“The market has clearly shifted to the internet, driven by new buyers whose average age has fallen from 63 to 41 (over the last two decades),” Artprice CEO Thierry Ehrmann told AFP.

He said even traditional auctioneers who suffered from “digital-phobia” for a long time were now competing on the internet.

‘Global cultural hub’: Art Dubai draws to a close

“Showroom auctions are doomed to disappear,” Ehrmann added.

With Asia fully emerging from pandemic-era restrictions, high-end sales were up in China and Hong Kong, but there were fewer big-ticket auctions in Western countries.

The US market remained the leader with $5.2 billion in sales, but that was down 28 percent since there was no repeat of the huge private collection sales of recent years.

It was followed by China at $4.9 billion and Britain with $1.8 billion, the latter continuing its post-Brexit decline with sales down 15 percent.

Indian boom

India showed strong growth, with sales up 76 percent to a record $152 million.

A woman artist, Amrita Sher-Gil (1913-1941), holds its record for a single painting, with ‘The Story Teller’ fetching $7.4 million.

Artprice highlighted the growing appreciation of women artists more generally, with Japan’s Yayoi Kusama among the 10 most valuable artists for the second year running (with sales worth $189.7 million), and high prices for the likes of Joan Mitchell ($112.6 million), Georgia O’Keeffe ($56.2 million) and Louise Bourgeois ($50.2 million).

The number of transactions for women artists has doubled in five years and tripled in 10 years.

Overall, the artists who generated the most cash were perennial favourites Pablo Picasso and Jean-Michel Basquiat, followed in third place by China’s Chang Dai-chien (1899-1983).

The bubble around NFTs – the digital certificates used to identify ownership of online artworks – burst in 2022 but managed to stabilise somewhat last year.

NFTs appeared in traditional institutions like the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Museum of Modern Art in New York, while auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s organised major sales of digital art.

Works of Pakistani artists, including Sadequain, set to feature at Art Dubai 2024

The most valuable digital artist of the year was Canada’s Dmitri Cherniak, who generated sales of $7.9 million.

More broadly, modern art (artists born between 1860 and 1919) remained the most popular segment of the market, accounting for 41 percent of turnover, followed by post-war art (1920-1944) at 25 percent and contemporary art (after 1945) at 17 percent.

India hong kong NFTs art Christie's Picasso Sotheby's MOMA

Comments

200 characters

Low-end internet auctions upend art market: sector-tracker

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Read more stories