AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.29 against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 05:23pm

After four consecutive losses, the Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 279.29, a gain of Re0.06, against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 279.35 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the government of Pakistan signed new agreements worth $642 million as commitments in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July-September) 2023-24, revealed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on Wednesday.

Globally, the US dollar plunged to a one-month low against the Japanese yen on Thursday, as growing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could end negative interest rates as soon as this month and bets of imminent U.S. rate cuts dragged on the US currency.

In the broader market, the US dollar was on the back foot, as traders zeroed in on the idea that US interest rates were likely to fall this year even after some upside surprises on inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday rate cuts will “likely be appropriate” later this year “if the economy evolves broadly as expected” and once officials gain more confidence in inflation’s steady deceleration.

Those remarks, coupled with data released the same day that pointed to an easing of labour market conditions, sent US Treasury yields skidding, which in turn pushed the greenback broadly lower.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held steady on Thursday, holding onto overnight gains after upbeat Chinese trade data and after US data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in crude inventories and large draws in fuel stocks.

However, expectations that US interest rate cuts could be delayed capped gains.

Brent crude futures slipped 8 cents to $82.88 a barrel by 0736 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures inched down 7 cents to $79.06 a barrel despite China’s import and export growth beating estimates.

US dollar dollar index interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Dollar buying and selling interbank rupee rate interbank market rate

Comments

200 characters

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Islamabad court strikes down verdict declaring CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

KSE-100 sees another day of volatile trading, ends marginally negative

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,750 in Pakistan

Ramazan 2024: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs135,179 for Zakat

2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

Oil prices slip on view US rate cuts could be delayed

Bank of Khyber’s profit shoots to Rs3.5bn, 665% higher YoY in 2023

ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

Read more stories