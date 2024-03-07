AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
Rs125m TSG for IB approved

Zaheer Abbasi Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved the provision of an additional Rs125 million to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) during the ongoing fiscal year enabling it to meet the increasing requirements of operations against terrorists and anti-state elements.

The decision was taken by the last meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet dated 14th February 2024 on a summary moved by the IB regarding the provision of additional funds amounting to Rs250 million to the PM Office.

The ECC was informed that the caretaker prime minister in his capacity as minister-in-charge of the IB, has approved the proposal and desired to place the summary before the ECC.

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

The ECC in its meeting held on 09.01.2024 considered the summary dated 5th January 2024 submitted by the IB regarding the provision of additional funds of Rs250 million during the current financial year 2023-24; however, it approved Rs125 million through a technical supplementary grant (TSG) during the current financial year 2023-24.

The ECC further directed that for the remaining amount of Rs125 million, the IB will approach the Finance Division, subsequently.

The federal cabinet in its meeting held on 10-01-2024 ratified the decision of ECC.

The IB further stated that Article 84 of the Constitution provides that the federal government shall have the power to authorise additional funds. It is, therefore, requested that the remaining amount of Rs125 million may be approved under the head of SS expenditure during the current financial year 2023-24 to meet the increasing requirements of the Bureau vis-à-vis operations against terrorists and anti-state elements.

