Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs250 million for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for countering the recent surge in terrorism being faced by the country.

On a summary moved by the IB to the ECC, the IB stated that it is countering the recent surge in terrorism being faced by the country.

The proposal added that hostile intelligence agencies are aggressively backing this wave of terrorism in Pakistan. Furthermore, hostile intelligence agencies are extravagantly bankrolling this campaign and supporting it with all material resources available to them. The situation necessitates effective counter measures on emergent basis to thwart nefarious designs of terrorists. This involves various operational expenditures of immediate nature.

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

The ECC was further informed that in this regard, a summary for provision of additional funds amounting to Rs250 million was forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The caretaker prime minister in his capacity, as minister-in-charge of the IB, has approved the proposal and desired to place the summary before the ECC and also desired that views of the Finance Division shall be obtained during the meeting of the ECC.

The meeting of the ECC was held on 20-12-2023 the meeting, however, has not approved the request of the IB for provision of additional funds amounting to Rs250 million.

The IB in its summary added that Article 84 of the 1973 Constitution provides that federal government shall have power to authorise additional funds. Considering the urgency associated due to prevailing security situation, it is, therefore, requested that additional funds of Rs250 million may kindly be approved during the current financial year 2023-24 to meet the increasing requirements of the Bureau vis-a-vis operations against terrorists and anti-state elements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024