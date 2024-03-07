AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: The composition of the PML-N led Punjab government has completed, as the 18-member provincial cabinet was sworn-in at an oath taking ceremony held here at the Governor’s House on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the 18-member provincial cabinet. The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the ceremony besides the family members of the new provincial ministers.

The members of the Punjab cabinet who took oath are: Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar Khan, Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Azma Zahid Bukhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Sindh Arora, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Faisal Ayub, Shafay Hussain, Sher Ali Gorchani, Sohail Shoukat Butt and Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.

After taking oath, the new provincial ministers expressed resolve to channelise their energies to overcome the challenges and address public sufferings. The portfolios of new ministers will be announced in due course.

Moreover, Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameer-uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar and Dean Institute of Public Health Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir have congratulated Kh Salman Rafiq and Kh Imran Nazir on assuming the charge as provincial ministers.

They expressed the hope that Kh Salman Rafiq and Kh Imran Nazir, keeping the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will work for the betterment and development of health sector, welfare of health professionals, according to the glorious tradition of their past and they will continue efforts for providing free medicines and other facilities to patients in hospitals and improving public health in the province, making Punjab a model province in terms of health care delivery system.

