Climate, forest and water: PMI receives 4th consecutive CDP Triple- rating

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: Philip Morris International (PMI or Company), the parent company of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited, proudly announces its receipt of a triple-A rating from Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the fourth consecutive year, for its disclosure on climate change, forest and water security.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) is a not-for-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. This recognition places PMI among the world leading companies in climate change, forest conservation, and water security.

External recognition from organisations like CDP encourages us to continue our transformation journey and commitment to sustainability. Clear and transparent reporting of the progress helps PMI find new opportunities for action, identify and tackle growing risks, and get ahead of regulatory and policy changes. Said Scott Coutts, Senior Vice President of Operations.

In addition to its CDP rating, PMI is committed to advancing the adoption of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

