Post-arrest bail pleas: Contempt notice issued for not marking attendance of IK, Bushra

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, issued a contempt notice for not marking attendance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife during the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions in six cases against Khan and one case against his wife Bushra Bibi through video link.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions of the cases registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations till March 11.

Despite repeated directions from the court, the Adiala jail superintendent did not mark Khan and his wife’s attendance through a video link.

During the hearing, the PTI founder and his wife’s counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, Sardar Masroof, and Barrister Sulman Tariq appeared before the court.

The judge remarked that the Superintendent Adiala Jail should submit a reply during the next hearing as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be taken against him.

The court during the previous hearing had ordered Adiala jail authorities to mark the attendance of Khan and his wife through a video link. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 11.

