CDA to ensure supply of high-quality food items in Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Wednesday, made arrangements to ensure the supply of high-quality food items to the consumers before Ramadan.

On the direction of the CDA chairman, the Sanitation Wing has formally started the cleaning work of the weekly markets in Islamabad. In this regard, the cleaning work of the meat section and vegetable and fruit section in the weekly markets has been completed.

It should be noted that before this, the Sanitation Wing also completed the cleaning of the markets including the commercial centers of Islamabad.

Maintaining high standards of cleanliness is also one of the top priorities of the institution so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens who come to the markets during Ramadan.

