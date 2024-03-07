AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
JUI-F chief addresses lawyers

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said “The constitution of the country was not saved and there is a dire need to underscore the importance of the state.” He was addressing a lawyers’ convention on Wednesday.

He said, “We have given many great sacrifices for the sake of democracy.”

Fazal said, he respects the politicians despite the differences.

However, “I would like to ask from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) why the 2018 general elections were rigged but not the recently held elections,” Fazalur Rehman said.

He said, “The JUI-F has the narrative in terms of rigging that the rigging was held both in 2018 and 2024.”

“It is our upbringing that stops us from accepting the rigged elections,” he added.

