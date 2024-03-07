‘LEAP 2024’: Azfar Ahsan for stronger Pak-Saudi ties

RIYADH: Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Pakistan’s former minister for investment & founder, Nutshell Group, speaking at LEAP, the world’s leading tech event, acknowledged the dynamic leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, commending his visionary initiatives.

He called for enhanced collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to foster mutual growth and prosperity.

The Global Tech event organised by The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is renowned as the world’s most attended tech event, attracting over 175,000 attendees from 183 countries and creating a vibrant hub of global innovation and expertise.

Azfar, in his keynote address titled, “The Intersection of Technology, Government Policies, and Innovation”, drew from his extensive experience in both public and private sectors to share profound benefits of the collaboration between technology, government policies, and innovation.

Highlighting the major role of technology as a catalyst for policy formulation and implementation, Azfar emphasized the reciprocal influence of government policies on technological advancements and innovation ecosystems.

Expressing his gratitude, he said, “It is an honor to contribute to such a prestigious platform that brings together global leaders and innovators to discuss the transformative potential of technology. Events like LEAP serve as catalysts for collaboration and knowledge exchange, driving collective efforts towards building a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

Talking about the youth bulge in Pakistan and the opportunities it presents, he said, “130 million people in Pakistan, including 65% of the youth population, are active mobile and internet users, underscoring the remarkable potential for the educational and financial digital landscape. A substantial portion of the youth is actively involved in the burgeoning Fintech sector, enabling Pakistan to emerge as the world’s 4th largest powerhouse in freelance services, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit and technological prowess of its young population.”

Azfar elaborated that Pakistan’s emergence as a prominent player in the freelance industry highlights both the country’s skilled workforce and its adaptability to the global digital economy. With approximately 2 million active freelancers, it is evident that Pakistan’s entrepreneurial spirit is thriving, bolstered by technological advancements and a growing young population eager to seize opportunities in the digital marketplace.

Talking of women empowerment, Azfar referred to the reserved women quota seats in the Pakistani Parliament aimed at maximizing diversity, productivity, and innovation.

Azfar emphasized the importance of further cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia across various sectors, including agriculture, refinery, healthcare, food security, and mining projects. He noted the growing interest of Pakistani technology firms in the Saudi Arabian market, and Saudi business houses exploring joint ventures in Pakistan, particularly in the realms of B2B and B2G.

LEAP, attracted an impressive presence from Pakistan, including businesspersons, government representatives, technology experts, investors etc. illustrative of the growing ties between the two nations along with their shared commitment towards technological advancement and progress.

