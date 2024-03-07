AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,818 Decreased By -23.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Tokyo’s Nikkei index inches down at close

AFP Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

TOKYO: Tokyo’s key Nikkei index ended marginally lower on Wednesday as global investors locked in profits after recent rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.02 percent, or 6.85 points, to end at 40,090.78, while the broader Topix index added 0.39 percent, or 10.74 points, to 2,730.67.

The dollar stood at 149.91 yen, against 149.97 yen in New York.

US tech stocks fell overnight, with Apple shares dropping on news that iPhone sales in China were lower.

That dented Tokyo stocks at the open, with the Nikkei down 0.60 percent before recovering to end nearly flat. The upswing was in part due to “strong performance by semiconductor-linked shares”, Daiwa Securities said.

“Even as the New York market slumped, expectations for Japanese stocks avoided crumbling today as well,” the brokerage said. Market players will be paying close attention to testimony by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 1.61 percent to 7,301 yen and Sony Group edged up 0.03 percent to 12,955 yen. SoftBank Group dropped 1.48 percent to 8,874 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slipped 0.92 percent to 43,870 yen.

Dollar Tokyo’s Nikkei index US tech stocks

