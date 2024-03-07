KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR33.099 billion and the number of lots traded was 26,895.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.793 billion followed by, NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.701 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.806billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.830billion), Platinum (PKR 2.194 billion),Silver (PKR 1.604 billion), Japan Equity (PKR 758.539 million), SP 500 (PKR 484.610million), Natural Gas (PKR 351.275million), DJ (PKR 323.995 million), Brent (PKR 155.165 million) and Copper (PKR 95.853 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8lots of cotton amounting to PKR 10.481 million were traded.

