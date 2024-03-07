WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 6, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Mar-24 4-Mar-24 1-Mar-24 29-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104595 0.104567 0.104715 0.104705 Euro 0.816918 0.816474 0.815062 0.815478 Japanese yen 0.005008 0.005018 0.005012 0.005002 U.K. pound 0.954639 0.954422 0.953042 0.95291 U.S. dollar 0.752989 0.752788 0.75378 0.753259 Algerian dinar 0.005603 0.005604 0.005602 0.005604 Australian dollar 0.489593 0.490818 0.490711 0.49105 Botswana pula 0.054818 0.054728 0.054724 0.054611 Brazilian real 0.152174 0.152002 0.151175 Brunei dollar 0.560426 0.560027 0.560265 0.56021 Canadian dollar 0.554402 0.554663 0.555721 0.555091 Chilean peso 0.000775 0.000779 0.000777 0.000768 Czech koruna 0.032219 0.032202 0.032174 0.032154 Danish krone 0.109591 0.109536 0.109342 0.109401 Indian rupee 0.00908 0.009081 0.009096 0.009084 Israeli New Shekel 0.209688 0.21057 0.211439 0.210173 Korean won 0.000566 0.000564 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44914 2.44849 2.45002 Malaysian ringgit 0.159312 0.159202 0.159076 0.158148 Mauritian rupee 0.016344 0.016346 0.016328 0.016402 Mexican peso 0.044488 0.044284 0.044145 New Zealand dollar 0.458871 0.45969 0.458864 0.458848 Norwegian krone 0.071191 0.071417 0.071228 0.07096 Omani rial 1.95836 1.95906 Peruvian sol 0.20005 0.200103 0.200048 0.19938 Philippine peso 0.013444 0.013431 0.013419 0.013406 Polish zloty 0.189013 0.189048 0.188813 0.189247 Qatari riyal 0.206865 0.20681 Russian ruble 0.00826 0.00824 0.008253 0.008292 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200797 0.200743 0.200869 Singapore dollar 0.560426 0.560027 0.560265 0.56021 South African rand 0.039505 0.039565 0.039202 0.039201 Swedish krona 0.07242 0.072624 0.072807 0.072713 Swiss franc 0.849779 0.851859 0.851729 0.855879 Thai baht 0.021022 0.021019 0.02099 0.020968 Trinidadian dollar 0.111705 0.111776 0.111814 0.111927 U.A.E. dirham 0.205034 0.20498 0.205108 Uruguayan peso 0.019282 0.019303 0.019364 0.019291 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024