WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 6, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-Mar-24 4-Mar-24 1-Mar-24 29-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104595 0.104567 0.104715 0.104705
Euro 0.816918 0.816474 0.815062 0.815478
Japanese yen 0.005008 0.005018 0.005012 0.005002
U.K. pound 0.954639 0.954422 0.953042 0.95291
U.S. dollar 0.752989 0.752788 0.75378 0.753259
Algerian dinar 0.005603 0.005604 0.005602 0.005604
Australian dollar 0.489593 0.490818 0.490711 0.49105
Botswana pula 0.054818 0.054728 0.054724 0.054611
Brazilian real 0.152174 0.152002 0.151175
Brunei dollar 0.560426 0.560027 0.560265 0.56021
Canadian dollar 0.554402 0.554663 0.555721 0.555091
Chilean peso 0.000775 0.000779 0.000777 0.000768
Czech koruna 0.032219 0.032202 0.032174 0.032154
Danish krone 0.109591 0.109536 0.109342 0.109401
Indian rupee 0.00908 0.009081 0.009096 0.009084
Israeli New Shekel 0.209688 0.21057 0.211439 0.210173
Korean won 0.000566 0.000564 0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44914 2.44849 2.45002
Malaysian ringgit 0.159312 0.159202 0.159076 0.158148
Mauritian rupee 0.016344 0.016346 0.016328 0.016402
Mexican peso 0.044488 0.044284 0.044145
New Zealand dollar 0.458871 0.45969 0.458864 0.458848
Norwegian krone 0.071191 0.071417 0.071228 0.07096
Omani rial 1.95836 1.95906
Peruvian sol 0.20005 0.200103 0.200048 0.19938
Philippine peso 0.013444 0.013431 0.013419 0.013406
Polish zloty 0.189013 0.189048 0.188813 0.189247
Qatari riyal 0.206865 0.20681
Russian ruble 0.00826 0.00824 0.008253 0.008292
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200797 0.200743 0.200869
Singapore dollar 0.560426 0.560027 0.560265 0.56021
South African rand 0.039505 0.039565 0.039202 0.039201
Swedish krona 0.07242 0.072624 0.072807 0.072713
Swiss franc 0.849779 0.851859 0.851729 0.855879
Thai baht 0.021022 0.021019 0.02099 0.020968
Trinidadian dollar 0.111705 0.111776 0.111814 0.111927
U.A.E. dirham 0.205034 0.20498 0.205108
Uruguayan peso 0.019282 0.019303 0.019364 0.019291
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
