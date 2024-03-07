AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-07

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Mar 6, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         5-Mar-24       4-Mar-24       1-Mar-24      29-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104595       0.104567       0.104715       0.104705
Euro                             0.816918       0.816474       0.815062       0.815478
Japanese yen                     0.005008       0.005018       0.005012       0.005002
U.K. pound                       0.954639       0.954422       0.953042        0.95291
U.S. dollar                      0.752989       0.752788        0.75378       0.753259
Algerian dinar                   0.005603       0.005604       0.005602       0.005604
Australian dollar                0.489593       0.490818       0.490711        0.49105
Botswana pula                    0.054818       0.054728       0.054724       0.054611
Brazilian real                   0.152174                      0.152002       0.151175
Brunei dollar                    0.560426       0.560027       0.560265        0.56021
Canadian dollar                  0.554402       0.554663       0.555721       0.555091
Chilean peso                     0.000775       0.000779       0.000777       0.000768
Czech koruna                     0.032219       0.032202       0.032174       0.032154
Danish krone                     0.109591       0.109536       0.109342       0.109401
Indian rupee                      0.00908       0.009081       0.009096       0.009084
Israeli New Shekel               0.209688        0.21057       0.211439       0.210173
Korean won                       0.000566       0.000564                      0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44914        2.44849                       2.45002
Malaysian ringgit                0.159312       0.159202       0.159076       0.158148
Mauritian rupee                  0.016344       0.016346       0.016328       0.016402
Mexican peso                     0.044488                      0.044284       0.044145
New Zealand dollar               0.458871        0.45969       0.458864       0.458848
Norwegian krone                  0.071191       0.071417       0.071228        0.07096
Omani rial                        1.95836                                      1.95906
Peruvian sol                      0.20005       0.200103       0.200048        0.19938
Philippine peso                  0.013444       0.013431       0.013419       0.013406
Polish zloty                     0.189013       0.189048       0.188813       0.189247
Qatari riyal                     0.206865        0.20681
Russian ruble                     0.00826        0.00824       0.008253       0.008292
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200797       0.200743                      0.200869
Singapore dollar                 0.560426       0.560027       0.560265        0.56021
South African rand               0.039505       0.039565       0.039202       0.039201
Swedish krona                     0.07242       0.072624       0.072807       0.072713
Swiss franc                      0.849779       0.851859       0.851729       0.855879
Thai baht                        0.021022       0.021019        0.02099       0.020968
Trinidadian dollar               0.111705       0.111776       0.111814       0.111927
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205034        0.20498                      0.205108
Uruguayan peso                   0.019282       0.019303       0.019364       0.019291
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

ZAB reference: Bilawal heaps praise on SC

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Read more stories