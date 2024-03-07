KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 06, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.47 282.00 AED 75.95 76.68
EURO 302.08 304.81 SAR 74.19 74.86
GBP 353.61 356.69 INTERBANK 279.00 279.60
JPY 1.83 1.86
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
