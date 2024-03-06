AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
PM Shehbaz orders relief and rehabilitation measures in rain-affected KP

BR Web Desk Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:58pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to take all possible measures for the relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by torrential rains and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Peshawar.

The premier directed the NDMA to take maximum steps, in collaboration with the provincial administration for the rescue and rehabilitation of affectees.

“The provision of compensation amount to the residents of affected houses should be ensured within next five days,” he said, adding that the federal government will extend all possible assistance to the affected people in this hour of need.

He said all institutions should jointly take part in the rescue and relief efforts for the affected people.

The prime minister was informed about the losses and ongoing rescue and relief operations in the wake of torrential rains and snowfall in the province.

It was told that 40 people lost their lives, while 62 others, including 27 children, were injured in the recent rains and snowfall. Besides, 635 houses were damaged either fully or partially.

The meeting was briefed that Rs2 million each is being provided to the family members of those, who died in the rain-related incidents, while Rs500,000 each are being given to the injured. Similarly, Rs700,000 are being given to the owners of fully damaged houses and Rs350,000 to partially affected houses.

PM Shehbaz was apprised that all the leading highways of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been made functional, whereas work is underway on roads affected by snowfall and landslide.

The meeting was further told that the National Disaster Management Authority, provincial and district administration are fully prepared to deal with any emergency that may arise due to expected snowfall in the next couple of days.

