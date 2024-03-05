AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-05

Rain-related incidents: 35 killed, 43 injured in KP: PDMA

Amjad Ali Shah Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

PESHAWAR: At least 35 people were killed and 43 others injured in the recent rains related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five days.

A report compiled by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) shared with media here on Monday stated that 35 people lost their lives while 43 others suffered injuries due to the tragic incidents caused by torrential rains in KP. The report said 46 houses were completely damaged and 46 houses partially damaged owing to heavy rains in the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sought a report on the losses caused by rains and landslides. Expressing his sorrow over the casualties in rain-related incidents in the province, the chief minister issued instructions to the administration to expedite relief efforts in the rain-affected areas.

The PDMA DG said that food and other relief items had been distributed in Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Bannu, Lower Dir and Charsadda.

The chief minister directed the officials of PDMA, district administration and Rescue 1122 to remain alert 24/7 in the rainy weather.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in various incidents due to heavy snowfall and rain in different parts of the province; and has announced compensation package for the affectees.

The Chief Minister has directed the Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation to collect the details of losses from the concerned districts so that the affectees could be compensated accordingly. He said that the legal heirs of those who lost their lives in rain related incidents would be given Rs. One million each, seriously injured ones would be given Rs. 0.3 million each and minor injured would be paid Rs. 50 thousands each whereas compensation would also be paid for the loss of properties.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another spell of heavy rains from March 5 to March 7.

On Monday, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

rain Ali Amin Gandapur PDMA

Comments

200 characters

Rain-related incidents: 35 killed, 43 injured in KP: PDMA

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

MFPU head: FD to hire professional for 3 years

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

Poor civil works, etc: Nepra warns MD NTDC of possible action

Integrating renewable energy into operations : Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Probe into May 9 riots: Bilawal endorses PTI’s joint commission demand

Registered persons: FBR issues new procedure for disposal of requests

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories