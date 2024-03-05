Rain-related incidents: 35 killed, 43 injured in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least 35 people were killed and 43 others injured in the recent rains related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five days.

A report compiled by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) shared with media here on Monday stated that 35 people lost their lives while 43 others suffered injuries due to the tragic incidents caused by torrential rains in KP. The report said 46 houses were completely damaged and 46 houses partially damaged owing to heavy rains in the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sought a report on the losses caused by rains and landslides. Expressing his sorrow over the casualties in rain-related incidents in the province, the chief minister issued instructions to the administration to expedite relief efforts in the rain-affected areas.

The PDMA DG said that food and other relief items had been distributed in Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Bannu, Lower Dir and Charsadda.

The chief minister directed the officials of PDMA, district administration and Rescue 1122 to remain alert 24/7 in the rainy weather.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in various incidents due to heavy snowfall and rain in different parts of the province; and has announced compensation package for the affectees.

The Chief Minister has directed the Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation to collect the details of losses from the concerned districts so that the affectees could be compensated accordingly. He said that the legal heirs of those who lost their lives in rain related incidents would be given Rs. One million each, seriously injured ones would be given Rs. 0.3 million each and minor injured would be paid Rs. 50 thousands each whereas compensation would also be paid for the loss of properties.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another spell of heavy rains from March 5 to March 7.

On Monday, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

