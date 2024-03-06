AIRLINK 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
FCCL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 115.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.89%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PRL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
SEARL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.96%)
TPLP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.73%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.14%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,776 Increased By 5.2 (0.08%)
BR30 22,869 Increased By 26.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,687 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,232 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin back on the rise after vaulting to new record

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 01:42pm

SINGAPORE: Bitcoin rallied again on Wednesday after retreating briefly from an all-time high it set less than 24 hours earlier, as bulls showed few signs of pulling their bets on the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin jumped 5% during the Asian session to an intraday peak of $66,540 in volatile trading, not too far from Tuesday’s record high of $69,202.

It was last 4% higher at $65,946.

The digital asset’s meteoric rally - having already surged 55% for the year so far - has been fuelled by investors pouring money into US spot exchange-traded crypto products and the prospect that global interest rates may fall.

The rally is backed by ETF flow and an outlook that includes an ethereum upgrade and bitcoin “halving,” which slows the flow of bitcoin minting, said Lennix Lai, global chief commercial officer at crypto exchange OKX.

“The trend also indicates an elevated level of mainstream acceptance of bitcoin, perhaps more than ever before.”

Bitcoin rockets to record high

The approval of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in late January had marked a watershed moment for the industry, following an 18-month long crypto winter plagued by a string of high-profile corporate bankruptcies and scandals.

Even institutional investors who once shunned the token due to its sharp and wild moves, have begun committing long-term money too, which experts say could help sustain the latest leg of its rally.

The recent optimism over bitcoin has also spilled over to its counterparts, with ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, similarly up more than 60% for the year.

It was last 6.4% higher at $3,750. Still, some say it’s hard to shake off the speculative nature of these assets.

After hitting the record high on Tuesday, bitcoin sharply reversed course and fell more than 10% back below the $60,000 level.

“That looks like classic bitcoin behaviour - it chews you up then spits you back out,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

“A pump and dump to previous record highs wiped out some weaker hands, and I suspect we’re now in the volatile and erratic phase we usually see when it reaches a record high.”

bitcoin Cryptocurrency

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin back on the rise after vaulting to new record

‘Costly’ coal purchase lands Power Div in a fix

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

Gold price per tola surges another Rs1,500 in Pakistan

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

Read more stories