AIRLINK 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.88%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HBL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.23%)
HUBC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.17%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.27%)
PAEL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.69%)
PIAA 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.16%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.03%)
PPL 115.99 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.57%)
PRL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
PTC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 51.81 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.82%)
SNGP 66.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TELE 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.69%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 73.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.22%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.19%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,813 Increased By 42 (0.62%)
BR30 23,084 Increased By 242.1 (1.06%)
KSE100 65,973 Increased By 247 (0.38%)
KSE30 22,351 Increased By 65.5 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

AFP Published March 6, 2024 Updated March 6, 2024 12:29pm

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump expressed his support for Israel’s aggression in Gaza Tuesday, in his most explicit comments yet on the topic, as international pressure grows on the United States to rein in its ally.

“Yes,” Trump responded, when asked during an interview on Fox News if he was “in Israel’s camp.”

The interviewer then asked if the former president was “on board” with the way Israel was executing its aggression in Gaza.

“You’ve got to finish the problem,” Trump responded.

Trump, Biden dominate Super Tuesday contests as they march toward rematch

President Joe Biden, whom Trump is set to challenge for the White House in November, has come under increasing fire both internationally and from his own Democratic base over his backing for Israel as the death toll in Gaza soars and the specter of famine looms.

The aggression began with an attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory aggression in the Gaza Strip has killed 30,534 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the territory.

US protest movements have urged voters to punish Biden at the polls over his support for Israel. More than 100,000 people in Michigan voted “uncommitted” rather than cast their ballot for him in the US swing state’s Democratic primary last week.

As conditions deteriorate, Israel is facing an increasingly sharp rebuke from its top ally the United States.

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed “deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza” during talks in Washington on Monday with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz.

Donald Trump United States White House US president Joe Biden Vice President Kamala Harris Benny Gantz Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc as govt borrowing continues

Read more stories