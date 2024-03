HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started little changed on Wednesday after global markets largely fell as traders locked in profits following recent tech-driven rallies.

The Hang Seng Index rose just slightly, up 0.03 percent, or 4.81 points, to 16,167.45.

Hong Kong shares open lower

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2 percent, or 6.04 points, at 3,041.75, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.5 percent, or 8.84 points, to 1,709.47.