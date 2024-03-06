AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Nigehban Ramazan Package starts: CS orders crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

Safdar Rasheed Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

LAHORE: Under the Nigehban Ramazan Package started on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab 38,290 ration bags have been provided to the deserving families at their doorsteps across the province while a transportation plan has been prepared for the distribution of 6.4 million ration bags, officials briefed the Chief Secretary on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed, here on Tuesday, the measures being taken to improve governance, and monitor the Nigehban Ramazan Package, and prices of food items.

The Chief Secretary, speaking on the occasion said that providing relief to the people from price-hike is the priority of the government.

He directed that the crackdown on hoarders and profiteers be intensified, adding that it is the responsibility of administrative officers to ensure availability of food items at fixed prices, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The Chief Secretary ordered that the process of verifying the eligible persons for the Nigehban Ramazan package be completed as soon as possible and the Price Control Magistrates be mobilized in the field to prevent overcharging.

