Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans in a thriller

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday defeated Multan Sultans by four runs in last-ball thriller of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) in Rawalpindi.

Zalmi bowling lineup managed to restrict the opponent team to 200 as it was chasing the target of 205 runs.

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan made 32 runs while his opening partner Reeza Hendricks was dismissed for five runs in early blows.

Dawid Malan (19), Tayyab Tahir (26) and Khushdil Shah (11) tried to boost the chase but Aamer Jamal and Naveenul Haq produced stunning bowling spell to dismantle the middle order.

At this point, Iftikhar Ahmed and Chris Jordan managed to save the wickets as they made unbeaten 60 and 30 respectively to revive hopes for the victory but their innings went in vain as the overs ended with five runs needing to win.

Earlier, Zalmi’s Saim Ayub and Babar Azam built a strong opening stand as they made 46 and 64, respectively, to boost the total.

After their dismissal, Haseebullah Khan (31) and Rovman Powell (23*) maintained the momentum by building the fourth wicket partnership. Asif Ali made 11 while Aamer Jamal scored 12 as Zalmi built a total of 204 runs. Peshawar, who lost their match against Islamabad United last night and relegated to fourth position on the points table, will have to work hard to defeat Multan lads.

Multan have won six of their seven matches while Peshawar only three. Multan have qualified for the play offs while there is a competition between Peshawar and Islamabad as both teams have earned seven points from as many matches.

Probable squads

Multan Sultans: Reeza Hendricks, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.

