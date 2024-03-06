BMG, KCCI urge Shehbaz to restart negotiations

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh have appealed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to resume the unfinished negotiations initiated during the last few days of his previous tenure as Prime Minister when all the federal secretaries were sent to KCCI where numerous remedial measures for creating an enabling business environment were even though agreed upon but most of them stand unimplemented to date.

In a letter sent to PM’s Office, Chairman BMG and President KCCI recalled that despite assurances by federal secretaries in presence of PM Shehbaz Sharif during his previous tenure at a meeting held at PNS Dockyard, most of the issues stand unresolved to date while many others have also emerged with the passage of time, particularly the rising energy tariffs having a devastating impact on the industries and SMEs which require PM’s intervention.

They also requested PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Karachi Chamber as soon as he pays his maiden visit to Karachi after becoming prime minister which would provide business community a perfect opportunity to bring all pending issues into limelight which despite commitments, stand unresolved.

Meanwhile, Zubair Motiwala and Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh along with Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary AQ Khalil, Senior Vice President Altaf A. Ghaffar and Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Barry, while wholeheartedly congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on assuming charge as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan, stated that it was a matter of pride for the entire business community of Karachi that a seasoned and visionary politician has been elected 2nd time to lead the country as Prime Minister. While extending full support and cooperation of Karachi’s business community to PM’s office, they hoped that PM Shehbaz Sharif would take concrete steps to stabilize democracy as well as the economy which was currently going through a very critical stage.

BMG & KCCI Leadership, while congratulating Murad Ali Shah on assuming charge as 25th Chief Minister of Sindh, appreciated CM’s recent demand to release federal funding to K-IV project. They hoped that Murad Ali Shah will continue to raise a strong voice and keep urging the federal government to implement Article 158 of the Constitution in letter and spirit whose implementation appears to be in jeopardy whereas the industries were facing acute gas shortage and have to unnecessarily pay enhanced price of RLNG which requires CM’s intervention.

They also extended heartfelt felicitations to Maryam Nawaz on assuming charge as First Female Chief Minister of Punjab. While extending full support and cooperation, they hoped that CM Maryam Nawaz would take concrete steps in close coordination with the federal government as well as Sindh province for the progress and prosperity of entire Pakistan.

BMG & KCCI Leadership, in a congratulatory letter to Chief Minister Baluchistan Sarfaraz Bugti, hoped that CM Baluchistan would take concrete steps in coordination with Sindh Government to strictly deal with the menace of smuggling and drug mafia in addition to devising effective strategy for improving law & order situation and giving highest priority to some of the most crucial development projects which could uplift Baluchistan province.

BMG & KCCI Leadership, while extending full support and cooperation of Karachi’s business community, hoped that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur would also take concrete steps in close coordination with Sindh Government for the progress and prosperity of both provinces in general and the beloved country in particular.

They also invited all Chief Ministers to visit Karachi Chamber for a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest and some really important issues hurting the economy, trade and industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024