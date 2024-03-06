AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
PTI says Form-45s are ‘rigged’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday strongly reacted after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) uploaded Forms 45s, saying the recently uploaded Forms 45s are “rigged”.

In a post on X, the PTI shared a picture of what it claimed was the “original” Form 45 from polling station no19 Decent Public School of NA-128, where Salman Akram Raja contested.

It highlighted that its version of the form had 173 votes for rival Aun Chaudhry while the copy uploaded by the ECP for the same form had the figure overwritten to “973”.

At the same time, the PTI senior leader also announced a countrywide protest on March 10 (Sunday) against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.

In a post on X, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said, “There will be a peaceful but strong protest on Sunday. Everyone should be ready.”

The party’s official account reiterated the same announcement.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat said that Imran Khan has barred party-backed lawmakers from engaging with MNAs who “stole PTI’s mandate”.

“Imran Khan has given clear instructions,” he said, adding, “Imran Khan said engaging with them will make everything look like a joke to the public.”

“Imran Khan further said that it was not the responsibility of ‘15-20 MNAs’ to protest but rather of the entire party,” Marwat said.

“God willing, the entire opposition will stand on the floor to protest next time,” he added.

Later in the day, in a post on X, PTI said that it will hold a press conference with local and international media this week in Islamabad on the alleged “blatant rigging” in the February 8 general elections.

The party claimed rigging was “now proven even more after ECP uploaded manipulated Form-45s”, adding, “PDM has no mandate to govern in Federal or Punjab now”.

