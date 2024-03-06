Celebrating poetry, qawwali: A Night of Artistic Harmony at Alhamra

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Center witnessed an enchanting evening of poetry and Qawwali titled "Azrah-e-Sukhan, Teen Shayar, Aik Qawwal," featuring renowned poets Tehzeeb Hafi, Zahid Bashir, and Ikram Arifi, alongside the celebrated Qawwal Khalid Khan. The event, organized jointly by Lahore Arts Council Alhamra and Azrah-e-Sukhan, unfolded with opening remarks by young poets Anas Azam and Khurram Afaq, setting the stage for a captivating artistic journey.

The poets skillfully tailored their verses to resonate with the audience's preferences, while Khalid Khan's distinctive Qawwali style added a unique allure to the atmosphere. The program drew numerous poetry enthusiasts who enthusiastically applauded the poets, creating an ambiance of shared appreciation.

Expressing his thoughts on the event, Executive Director Alhamra, Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, emphasized Alhamra's commitment to utilizing all available resources to deliver high-quality programs for the public's welfare and entertainment. He stated that organizing "Teen Shayar, Aik Qawwal" aimed to provide the public with an excellent and quality program. This event exemplifies Alhamra's dedication to enriching cultural experiences and promoting artistic excellence within the community.

