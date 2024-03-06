KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (March 05, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.45 282.05 JPY 1.83 1.86
EURO 301.86 304.74 AED 75.95 76.70
GBP 352.98 356.25 SAR 74.20 74.89
INTERBANK 279.00 279.35
=========================================================================
