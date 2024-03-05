AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2024 09:11pm

LONDON: Bitcoin hit a record high above $69,000 Tuesday, buoyed by the world’s biggest cryptocurrency becoming more accessible for trading amid tightening supplies.

Bitcoin reached $69,191.94, beating a record $68,991 struck in November 2021.

The volatile asset later retreated to $67,442.

Bitcoin has enjoyed an unbridled rise since the approval of a new type of investment indexed to the cryptocurrency.

Since their approval on January 10 by US securities regulators, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) indexed to bitcoin have theoretically enabled a wider public to invest in the cryptocurrency without having to hold it directly.

Bitcoin surges past $68,000, in sight of record high

The funds themselves, however, do invest in the digital currency.

The expected approval of the new investment product had contributed in recent months to a rise in its price, which had slumped throughout most of 2022 following the bankruptcy of several crypto giants.

The industry sees the entrance of ETFs on the US market as proof of the growing interest from institutional investors in cryptocurrencies, further boosting enthusiasm for bitcoin.

The digital unit is created – or “mined” – as a reward when powerful computers solve complex problems to validate transactions made on the blockchain.

Another forthcoming event is also supporting bitcoin prices.

“Halving” is a technical phenomenon in which the reward given to bitcoin “miners” – those who contribute to the creation of the blockchain by validating transactions – is divided in two.

The event takes place every 210,000 blocks, or groups of transactions verified and incorporated on the blockchain, which corresponds to about every four years. The next halving is set for April.

The digital currency has a finite number of units. Bitcoin’s creator Satoshi Nakamoto has limited the maximum number of bitcoins to 21 million.

An ongoing court case in London is meanwhile seeking to determine whether Australian computer scientist Craig Wright invented bitcoin.

Wright says he is Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of bitcoin’s creator and author of a white paper that introduced the cryptocurrency to the world in 2008.

Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a non-profit organisation set up to keep cryptocurrency technology free from patents, is suing Wright over the claims he first made in 2016.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency cryptocurrency bitcoin

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Selling pressure returns as KSE-100 settles in red

Rupee scales lower against US dollar

Across the globe: thousands of users report Facebook, Instagram outage

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

Closure of X: IHC issues notices to info ministry, PTA

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s biggest private utility Hubco forecasts power demand will fall in 2024

Treet Corporation looks to sell 11.33% stake in its battery subsidiary

PM Shehbaz announces compensation package for rain-affected people of Balochistan

Read more stories